Republicans are taking on the recipients of President Joe Biden's preemptive pardons, issued on the same day he will leave office. Among those targeted is Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was part of the House committee that investigated President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In that context, Republicans in the House Oversight Committee brought back a clip from Raskin saying that "the seeking of pardons is powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt, or at least the consciousness that you may be in trouble." It is unclear whether Raskin actively sought a pardon from Biden.

Lyin’ Hypocrite Jamie Raskin got a pardon for his role in the sham January 6 Committee.



Here’s what Raskin said in his own words about preemptive pardons: “The seeking of pardons is powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt, or at least the consciousness that you may… pic.twitter.com/k0Z3Ol2i9U — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 20, 2025

Biden himself had said in 2020 that the concept of preemptive pardons "concerned" him "in terms of what kind of precedent sets and how the rest of the world looks at us as a nation of laws and justice. You're not going to see in our administration that kind of approach to pardons," he told CNN back then.

The outgoing president justified his decision by saying that the recipients have "been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties."

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong—and in fact have done the right thing—and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances," Biden added during a passage of his statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the NIH, thanked Biden for the preemptive pardon but emphasized that he has not committed any crimes.

"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf. Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me," Fauci told ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl.

He went on to say that he is grateful because the chance that he would indeed be investigated under the Trump administration would have created "immeasurable and intolerable distress on me and my family."

Originally published on Latin Times