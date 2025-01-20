President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House on Monday morning ahead of the inauguration.

Biden told Trump "Welcome home" as they posed for photos.

The couples then went inside for tea together in the White House.

After the private event, the wives left together to head to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Biden and Trump emerged a few minutes later to take a limo together to the event.

Donald Trump promises a new "golden age" for America as the world braces for a return of his unpredictable leadership.

Freezing weather forced the 78-year-old's inauguration at the US Capitol indoors, but the first hours of the most extraordinary comeback in American politics will be a blaze of activity.

The Republican vowed to unleash a blitz of executive orders undoing Joe Biden's legacy upon his return to the White House and to launch immediate deportations of undocumented migrants.