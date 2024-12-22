Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania expressed support for president-elect Donald Trump, saying that "rooting against the president" is akin to "rooting against the nation."

Speaking on ABC New's This Week, Fetterman urged Democrats to "chill out" and approach Trump's term with measured patience, emphasizing the importance of collaboration over constant criticism.

Fetterman talked about Trump's political skills, skating over the president-elect's selection of entertainment world figures for key, administration roles.

He did address Trump's "fearlessness" as a key factor in Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss.

He downplayed claims of fascism, which were backed by over a dozen former staffers and John Kelly, stating that voters prioritized candidates who resonated with their version of the American way of life.

Half of voters also supported Kelly's claim of Trump being a "fascist," including Harris.

"Fascism, that's not a word that regular people, you know, use, you know?" Fetterman said. "I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that's going to protect and project, you know, my version of the American way of life, and that's what happened."

Fetterman also praised Elon Musk's endorsement of Trump, noting its influence among voters, in this case "fanboys," his party struggles to connect with.

Known for bipartisan efforts, Fetterman has met with Trump's cabinet picks and expressed openness to confirming nominees, including Representative Elise Stefanik and Senator Marco Rubio, reported ABC News.

He stressed the need for bipartisan cooperation despite deep political divisions, saying, "We have to find as many wins in the middle of incredibly divisive times."

