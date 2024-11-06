New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim has become the first-ever Korean-American elected to the U.S. Senate.

Kim, a Democrat, will be taking over the seat of former Sen. Bob Menendez, who resigned this summer after being convicted of federal corruption charges, as reported by CNN.

"I say to you from the bottom of my heart as the Jersey kid who never thought he would be able to say this: I am your next United States Senator," Kim told supporters at an election party, as reported by USA Today.

Shortly after Menendez's charges were announced in September 2023, Kim declared his candidacy. The 32-year-old defeated Republican Curtis Bashaw with 53% of the votes, as reported by the Associated Press.

Kim has served as a U.S. Representative since 2019. Once he is sworn in, Kim will be the third youngest person in the Senate, as reported by the New York Times.

Kim was previously battling for the position against New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, but she dropped out of the race in March after Kim rose to be the favorite.

