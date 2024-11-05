Democratic Florida Official Removed from Job by DeSantis Wins Election Against DeSantis-Backed Republican
Monique Worrell was able to defeat the candidate DeSantis appointed in her place with nearly 60% of the votes
A Democratic Florida prosecutor has won her position back after she was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.
Monique Worrell previously served as the state attorney in Orlando, but was removed by DeSantis in August 2023 and replaced. However, she was able to defeat Independent Andrew Bain, who was appointed by DeSantis in her place, with 57% of the votes, as reported by Bolts.
DeSantis previously accused Worrell of being soft on crime, however Worrell defended her record and called the removal a political attack, as reported by Florida Politics.
"Democracy wins. Tonight, Florida voters sent Monique Worrell back to work," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement obtained by Florida Politics. "State Attorney Monique Worrell rightfully returns to office, winning re-election to continue serving the people of Ninth Judicial District as their duly-elected State Attorney."
The Florida governor had also made similar claims about Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, and removed him as well. Both Worrell and Warren argued against their suspensions in court.
"When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn't have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized," DeSantis previously said during a press conference in September, according to Florida Politics.
While Worrell was able to secure her seat again, Warren lost his race to incumbent Suzy Lopez, who was appointed by DeSantis after removing Warren in August 2022.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Top Philadelphia Official Issues Powerful Warning To Election Day Troublemakers: 'Eff Around And Find Out'
-
North Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Salvo Ahead Of US Election
-
Win The Vote But Still Lose? Behold America's Electoral College
-
From Abortion To Bobcat Hunting: US Vote Not Just For President
-
Thousands Protest Alleged Election Fraud In Georgia
-
US Fines Chipmaker $500,000 For Selling To Blacklisted Chinese Company
-
Ikea Paying $6.5 Million To East German Prisoners Forced To Make Their Furniture
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report