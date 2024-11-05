Democratic Lawmaker Becomes First Openly Trans Member of Congress
Sarah McBride won Delaware's only open House seat
A Democratic state lawmaker has just made history by becoming the first transgender person to be elected to Congress.
Sarah McBride, a state senator from Delaware, defeated Republican John Whalen III to win the state's only open House seat, as reported by NBC News.
During her campaign, McBride, a transgender woman, focused on expanding access to healthcare, increasing the minimum wage, ensuring reproductive rights and strengthening unions.
McBride initially made history as the country's first openly transgender state senator when she was elected in 2020.
"This historic victory reflects not only increasing acceptance of transgender people in our society, ushered in by the courage of visible leaders like Sarah, but also her dogged work in demonstrating that she is an effective lawmaker who will deliver real results," Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, told NBC News.
"If we win," McBride previously told Delaware Online. "It is not about the history, it is a testament to Delawareans, it is a testament to their fair-mindedness."
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
