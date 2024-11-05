Maryland representative Jamie Raskin took to social media to respond to a "fabricated" quote that users are alleging came from him.

On Monday, a Trump-supporting X (formerly Twitter) user posted about a statement that allegedly came from Rep. Raskin, in which he states that Congress would not certify the results of the 2024 presidential election if former President Donald Trump were to emerge victorious.

"Let folks cast their votes for Trump if that's their choice. But mark my words, we won't be certifying the election. He might win, but we'll ensure he doesn't step foot in the Oval Office," reads the quote allegedly said by Raskin.

The post has since garnered over 5 million views, 22,000 likes and 16,000 reposts.

🚨BREAKING: Jamie Raskin said, “Let folks cast their votes for Trump if that’s their choice. But mark my words, we won’t be certifying the election. He might win, but we’ll ensure he doesn’t step foot in the Oval Office.” pic.twitter.com/oOFsDMDTZS — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) November 5, 2024

Raskin himself took to X to respond to the claims.

"This fictional "quote" is 100% fabricated," he wrote. "It's one more lie in the stream of right-wing lies designed to undermine our election. Despite this actionable libel and all the disinformation, America is having a free and fair election and Congress will certify the winner."

"Raskin never said this," reads a community note underneath the original post.

Despite multiple sources denying the legitimacy of the quote, Republican officials have circulated the fabricated statement and criticized Rep. Raskin for words he never actually said.

"Sadly, this fellow is my congressman," said Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel. "By stating that he will not certify President Trump's election on January 6, 2025, if he wins, Jamie Raskin is demonstrating that he is (1) corrupt; (2) anti-democratic; and (3) hypocritical to the core."

Sadly, this fellow is my congressman. By stating that he will not certify President Trump’s election on January 6, 2025, if he wins, Jamie Raskin is demonstrating that he is (1) corrupt; (2) anti-democratic; and (3) hypocritical to the core. https://t.co/EUbHdx2R7J — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) November 5, 2024

Last month, House Oversight Chairman James Comer lambasted Rep. Raskin for a report alleging that Raskin did not commit to certifying the outcome of the 2024 presidential race if Trump were to win.

"Ranking member Raskin is the ultimate hypocrite," Comer told Fox News Digital. "He talks a big game about 'saving democracy' yet actively undermines it by sowing seeds of doubt in America's free and fair elections when it benefits him to do so."

"Now ranking member Raskin is signaling he'd do the same if Trump wins again in November. Raskin doesn't care at all about democracy. He only cares about putting a Democrat in the White House whatever the cost," Comer continued.

For his part, Raskin told Axios that if Trump "won a free, fair and honest election, then we would obviously accept it." However, Raskin also stated that he did not expect Trump to enlist "free, fair and honest means" to secure victory.

Originally published by Latin Times.