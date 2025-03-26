Various Democratic lawmakers have taken to online platforms to call for the resignation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Trump administration officials after it was revealed that several cabinet members were discussing sensitive war plans on a group chat.

Democrats took to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to ask Trump officials to tender their resignations, pointing out that their frivolity with sensitive information could have led to the loss of American lives.

In particular, they focused on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has since denied any wrongdoing by stating that no confidential information was shared on the group chat, which was created on commercially available messaging app Signal, and that the airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen were very successful.

"Secretary Hegseth needs to resign," said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy. "If there is zero accountability for this level of incompetence; if there are no repercussions when our top national security leaders are caught lying to the American public, our nation's credibility is destroyed."

"Pete Hegseth must resign or be fired immediately," wrote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"Pete Hegseth is a f*cking liar. This is so clearly classified info he recklessly leaked that could've gotten our pilots killed," said Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. "He needs to resign in disgrace immediately."

"Well, more of the texts have been released and it's clear: the Trump admin lied in our hearing. It's time for people to resign," concurred Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. "At this point, I have to ask... when will my Republican colleagues publicly join us in saying enough is enough, our national security is at stake?"

Hegseth has since accused Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, Jeff Goldberg, who broke the story after accidentally being added to the group chat, of spreading a "hoax".

Goldberg was allegedly added to the chat by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Originally published on Latin Times