Senate Democrats are urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to release documents related to an investigation on White House border czar Tom Homan following allegations that he accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents.

Concretely, Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee urged Bondi to "immediately" release the documents following reports that the investigation was closed by the Department of Justice.

"If true, this alleged conduct by a senior government official is unacceptable. The fact that the incoming Trump Administration reportedly closed this investigation prematurely raises further concerns that the Administration is weaponizing our system of justice to protect the president's friends and to persecute his political foes," reads a passage of the letter.

Therefore, the lawmakers demand four items: "the complete DOJ/FBI investigative file involving Mr. Homan"; "All DOJ and FBI communications since January 20, 2025, related to the status of DOJ's investigation into Tom Homan"; "Did undercover FBI agents pay $50,000 to a target or subject of an investigation on September 20, 2024? Provide all relevant records, including financial records demonstrating the payments, their source, their purpose, and the related investigation"; and the "complete contract files for all DOJ/FBI awards made to GEO Group, Inc. since January 20, 2025."

The New York Times revealed that Homan was recorded accepting the money from undercover FBI agents in a 2024 sting operation, but the Justice Department ultimately shut down the bribery investigation.

The operation stemmed from a separate counterintelligence probe in which a target suggested Homan was taking bribes in exchange for future immigration-related government contracts. Undercover agents later met with Homan in September 2024 and captured him on tape allegedly agreeing to help secure contracts for the agents—posing as businessmen—if Trump returned to office. The money was delivered in a bag from the restaurant chain Cava, the sources said.

Despite the recording, Justice Department officials closed the case after Trump reassumed office in January, the outlet noted. Furthermore, FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the investigation shut over the summer, one source told Reuters, with officials citing insufficient evidence to prove that Homan committed a chargeable offense, noting he was not in government at the time of the payment.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied Homan took the money, telling reporters that it was "another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign."

