The Powerball jackpot has hit the $100 million mark after the Monday drawing did not result in a winner for the estimated $87 million grand prize, which had a $44.6 million cash value.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 3, 17, 26, 38 and 54, with a red Powerball of 15. The Power Play was 3X.

The jackpot was last won on Feb. 6, when a single ticket in Washington scored the $754.6 million grand prize with a cash value of $407.2 million following 34 fruitless drawings. The win was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday as the jackpot will rise to $100 million with a $51.3 million cash option.

None of the players from the Presidents' Day drawing became instant millionaires. Ticket-holders who had hit the Match 5 would have won a $1 million prize or a $2 million prize with the Power Play purchase.

Three players hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the 3X Power Play, winning $150,000 apiece. Meanwhile, six players won $50,000 each by hitting the Match 4 with the Powerball.

The latest jackpot comes after a player in California won a $1.8 million prize. The winning ticket was sold in San Diego County at a Shell gas station in Chula Vista. Since state law requires lottery wins to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, the ticket was worth $1,801,715 in total.

Powerball jackpot winners can receive their prize through a lump sum payment or an annuity, which includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.