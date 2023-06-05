KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook seemingly cut his hair recently

BTS member Jungkook may have hinted over the weekend that he has started his preparations for his upcoming military enlistment, according to fans.

The 25-year-old South Korean singer went live on Weverse Sunday, and eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed that his hair appeared to be shorter.

BTS fans took to Twitter Sunday to point out the difference between the "Dreamers" singer's hair in his latest appearance and his locks during his live stream in May.

"Jungkook saying he'll slowly cut his hair little by little, so we won't recognize it at first. Am I paranoid or did [he] trim it a bit?" one fan observed, posting a side-by-side comparison of Jungkook's previous long hair and his seemingly new look.

A second person commented, "Did Jungkook cut his hair or am I just seeing things?"

"Why does it look like Jungkook cut his hair?" a third fan questioned, to which another fan responded, "The process has started I'm afraid..."

The fans were referring to Jungkook's previous revelation of his plans for how he would like to cut his hair for his mandatory enlistment in South Korea's army.

"Rather than cutting all my hair suddenly, I will gradually cut it shorter and shorter. It's called hair-lighting (play on words from gaslighting), and I will keep cutting my hair shorter until you guys all of a sudden ask, 'What? When did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair?' And so, I will make it so that (my short haircut) feels natural," Jungkook said during a live stream on the fan community app late last month, according to an English translation from Koreaboo.

One fan wrote that Jungkook "looks the cutest with his hair either short or long."

Another suggested that the singer's hair may be "a new style for his upcoming solo album."

The pop star has yet to reveal further details about his military enlistment, and it seems that fans may have to wait until his hair has become extremely short or military-appropriate.

This comes as reports are circulating that Jungkook is the next BTS member to release a solo album, following the success of the respective solo debuts of his fellow BTS members J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga. V — real name Kim Taehyung — has not released a solo project.

South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun claimed that Jungkook is gearing up to release new music on July 14 and that his album will feature both English and Korean language songs.

But BigHit Music did not confirm or deny the reports, telling Soompi, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook's solo album has been confirmed."