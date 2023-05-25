KEY POINTS Jungkook went live on Weverse Wednesday

The BTS member interacted with fans and fulfilled some of their song requests

Jungkook sang along to Fifty Fifty's "Cupid," Seventeen's "Super" and Taeyang's "Shoong!"

BTS member Jungkook serenaded fans with his soothing vocals during a live stream this week, performing the latest hits of several K-pop stars.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old South Korean artist went live on Weverse — a fan community app created by Hybe where fans can interact with their favorite K-pop idols — and fulfilled the request of his viewers to sing a variety of songs.

Fans commented on the live stream some of the songs they wanted to hear Jungkook sing, including Fifty Fifty's "Cupid," Seventeen's "Super" and Big Bang Taeyang's "Shoong!" featuring Lisa of Blackpink.

The "Dreamers" singer started off with one of the most requested tracks, which was Seventeen's "Super" — which was featured on the 13-member group's 10th mini album, "FML."

He couldn't help but gush over the track. He even performed a part of the choreography before proceeding to sing the entire song.

Elsewhere in the live, Jungkook revealed that Seventeen member Jun taught him the dance while working out in their company Hybe's gym, according to Koreaboo.

The multi-talented artist then sang along to the catchy tune of "Cupid," the newest single released by rookie K-pop girl group, Fifty Fifty. The track previously topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, and now holds the record for the longest-charting K-pop girl group track on Billboard's Hot 100 music chart.

Jungkook also showcased his rapping skills as he excitedly sang "Shoong!" by Taeyang and Blackpink's Lisa, though he messed up a certain part of the song and transitioned into another one.

Earlier in the live, the singer showed support for his fellow BTS member Jimin, who was recently featured in the official soundtrack of "Fast & Furious 10." Jimin participated in the collaboration track "Angel Pt.1" alongside Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long.

After BTS announced its indefinite hiatus last year, Jungkook and his fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga and V have been pursuing individual projects and completing their mandatory service with South Korea's military.

Though five out of seven BTS members have already released their solo projects, Jungkook has kept the details of his solo debut under wraps and is seemingly using the hiatus to take a break. He regularly does live sessions on Weverse, and was spotted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month.