BTS member Jungkook made a generous donation to South Korea's Seoul National University Children's Hospital last week, amounting to KRW one billion to cover the treatment expenses for children of low-income families.

On Tuesday, the Seoul-based hospital — one of the oldest and biggest in the country — announced that the 25-year-old "Dreamers" hitmaker delivered the donation, which converts to about $758,489, on April 14. It will be used to benefit children undergoing treatment in the facility and their families, as well as aid the comprehensive care center enterprise, according to Soompi.

Seoul National University Children's Hospital is also running an integrated care center project to cater to the families of young patients.

"With the hopes of being at least a small help to children who are suffering, I will root for children to smile in good health," Jungkook said of the donation in a statement via the hospital.

The South Korean singer's donation comes from his $20 million fortune, which was accumulated from his success as a member of the international phenomenon BTS, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He received about $7 million from the group's collective net worth of $50 million.

Most of Jungkook's wealth came from music royalties, album sales, performances, endorsements, and world tours such as the 2019 "Love Yourself World Tour," which generated $170 million. He also owns a part of BTS' 68,385 shares of BigHit Music's stocks.

Though the singer has yet to release a solo album, he has already been dominating the music streaming platforms. Last year, he became the fastest South Korean soloist to cross 500 million streams on Spotify with his collaboration single "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth.

He was also featured in the original soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup 2022, where he released a track called "Dreamers." It accumulated 32 million unfiltered streams on Spotify during its debut week and spent eight days on the global Spotify chart at No. 15.

Jungkook also had a brief stint on television, appearing in two South Korean TV series: "Flower Crew" and "Celebrity Bromance" in 2016.

The youngest BTS member was also recently named the global ambassador for the ready-to-wear brand Calvin Klein. It is unclear how much he got paid for the ambassadorship.

Aside from Jungkook, other BTS members — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope — have been known to donate to several causes and organizations in their home country.

In 2017, the international boy band donated KRW 100 million ($75,823) to the 416 Family Council, whose members are bereaved families of the tragic Sewol ferry incident in 2014.

All seven members gave KRW 10 million ($7,583) each, while their entertainment label, BigHit Music, added KRW 30 million ($22,749), AllKpop reported.

Over the next years, BTS also donated to #ENDviolence — a universal campaign to eradicate violence against children and youth — as well as organizations related to the Black Lives Matter campaign. They also delivered about $1 million to global promoter Live Nation in support of performers who suffered economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.