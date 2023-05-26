KEY POINTS Rita Panahi said it was grotesque for Prince Harry to use or misuse his mom's car accident memory

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly painted the latter as the next Princess Diana.

TV presenter and columnist Rita Panahi and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield weighed in on Prince Harry and Markle's NYC car chase last week in one of the recent episodes of "The Rita Panahi Show." Panahi noted the alleged "recurring theme of Harry casting Meghan in the Diana role," or "Meghan casting Meghan in the Diana role."

"I don't know, it's just a little bit weird and unhealthy, you would think, you do feel for William to hear about a near catastrophic car accident with paparazzi chasing the car. Diana was her mother as well. To use her memory or misuse her memory in that way is really again quite grotesque," Panahi continued.

Schofield agreed with Panahi and claimed Prince Harry wasn't telling the truth.

"Yeah, I mean Harry lied, Diana died. It's the grossest thing I've ever seen," the host of the royal podcast "To Di For Daily" said. "You watched that six hours of Netflix, it was six hours of them trying to paint Meghan Markle as Diana 2.0 and that's simply not the case."

She noted that Prince Harry and Markle chose to stay at a private residence. She also called out Prince Harry to do a better job at their security because he was in charge.

Schofield understood the royal couple didn't want to lead the paparazzi to their pal's home. But even New York Times reportedly wondered why the couple didn't pull into one of the hotel's parking garages to dodge the photographers like what celebrities typically do in the Big Apple.

"There are a lot of questions being raised in regards to this accident, it was in poor taste, and I think it sent us all for a loop on Wednesday because we were so sincerely concerned until we realized what the details were," Schofield said.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell also reacted to the Sussexes' car chase incident. In his opinion, it shouldn't be compared to the late Princess of Wales' case because the recent one was allegedly a "total exaggeration."

"They were totally different circumstances. Diana was actually avoiding the press, the night she died. Meghan and Harry were courting the press on the night that they had their car chased in Manhattan," Burrel claimed on "GB News."

"I don't want any harm to come to Meghan and Harry, and I'm a great supporter of our working members of the royal family. But I find it very hard to believe all the facts being issued from Harry's spokesperson. This 'near catastrophic' car chase the "relentless pursuit" for two hours. I think it's [a] total exaggeration."