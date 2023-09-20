KEY POINTS Jisoo released an episode of her "Happy Jisoo 103%" series on YouTube

BLACKPINK member Jisoo might be one of the richest K-Pop idols in the industry, but she remains frugal, especially when it comes to spending money during travels abroad.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old South Korean artist finally dropped a new vlog as part of her "Happy Jisoo 103%" series on YouTube. In the latest episode, she took the fans — known as BLINKS — along with her and her staff as they explored New York City in their free time.

Jisoo shared that she went to watch "The Lion King" on Broadway. She also visited some of the Big Apple's well-known food places and tourist spots, such as Little Island, Central Park, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty.

Interestingly, while on a boat ride to catch a closer glimpse of the infamous statue, the "Flower" hitmaker was offered a free drink on her first order; hence, instead of ordering something she needed to keep her awake, she ordered the most expensive beverage to get her money's worth.

"The first drink is free so... I have to choose wisely," Jisoo said. "I think I should go for the most expensive one. I'm so sleepy now, so I [wanted to] order a coffee [but it's only $3]. Since it's free, I should get the $11 one."

The singer-dancer ended up ordering a mimosa because she often gets drunk and sleepy when drinking champagne.

After she toured the landmarks, Jisoo went on a picnic in Central Park with her staff member. There, she ordered a lobster roll sandwich, which she ate while sitting on top of a rock.

Though Jisoo might be wise in spending money, she also knows when to treat herself to a good and hearty meal. Later in the vlog, she ate at a Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in the city, called Cote, known for its limited-edition appetizer, Legend of the Seven Jades.

Jisoo is currently the richest member of BLACKPINK, with an estimated fortune of $20 million. Most of her earnings came from her stint as a group member, touring, album sales and endorsement deals. It was recently reported that the quartet earned a cumulative earning of about $32 million per year, which was divided equally among the members.

The idol-turned-actress is also a global brand ambassador to several luxury international brands such as Dior Fashion and Beauty, Cartier and South Korea-based cosmetics brand Kiss Me.