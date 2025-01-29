A professional fact-checker has debunked claims from the Trump administration accusing the Biden administration of spending $50 million to send condoms to Gaza, further pointing out that Trump himself spent millions on sending contraceptives to developing areas around the globe during his first administration.

During her first press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the Biden administration of sending contraception to the war-torn Gaza Strip, hence wasting taxpayer money.

"DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza," said Leavitt. "That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money."

However, her statements were quickly addressed on social media by Daniel Evon, a senior manager at the News Literacy Project. Evon, who previously worked as a fact-checker for Snopes, pointed out that Leavitt's statements misrepresented an aid package the Biden administration sent to the Gaza Strip, conflating it with the provision of contraceptives to developing areas conducted by USAID.

"This news article from Sept. 2024 explains that the purpose of a recent aid package to Gaza was to provide "humanitarian aid, including food assistance, healthcare, nutrition and other services"," wrote Evon, indicating that over $300 million worth of aid sent by the Biden administration to Palestine did not include contraceptives.

"But the U.S. Agency for International Development does provide contraceptives. In 2023, USAID provided about $60 million of contraceptives across the globe (mainly Africa)," he continued. "If the global total is $60 million, it's unlikely that $50 million in condoms was going to Gaza alone."

Evon then continues to point out that the contraceptive program, while furthered under the Biden administration, did not originate under Biden's presidential term. Trump spent about $40 million on sending contraceptives to underserved areas around the globe during his first presidential term.

"It's also worth noting that this is not a Biden program. Trump, too, spent funds on sending contraceptives around the globe. In 2019, about $40 million was spent on contraceptives by the Trump administration," Evon wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times