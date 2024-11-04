Donald Trump has endorsed a plan by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop adding fluoride to drinking water.

RFK Jr. announced the plan in an X post on Saturday.

"On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water," Kennedy wrote. He claims fluoride causes "IQ loss" and other conditions.

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024

Flouride is added to water to help prevent cavities.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist who has been branded a "purveyor of health misinformation" by the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center, endorsed Trump after suspending his independent presidential campaign in August.

"Well, I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me," Trump told NBC News on Sunday. "You know, it's possible."

Trump also didn't rule out banning some vaccines.

"Well, I'm going to talk to [Kennedy] and talk to other people, and I'll make a decision, but he's a very talented guy and has strong views," Trump said.

The American Dental Association said it "remains staunchly in support of community water fluoridation at optimal levels to help prevent tooth decay."

"The ADA is aware there is widespread misinformation circulating online and in social media around community water fluoridation," it said.

The CDC has called water fluoridation one of 10 "great public health achievements of the 20th century."

"Water fluoridation is beneficial for reducing and controlling tooth decay and promoting oral health across the lifespan," according to the CDC, which said multiple studies have shown it's safe and effective.

Kennedy recently told NewsNation that Trump asked him to "reorganize" agencies including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said during a Saturday campaign event that he told Kennedy: "You can work on food, you can work on anything you want" except oil policy.

Trump also previously said that he was considering assigning Kennedy to work on "women's health," which ignited controversy.