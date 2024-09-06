Former President Donald Trump claims a jobs report released on Friday morning was a "basic disaster" for the U.S. economy.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed hiring increased slightly in August but missed expectations while the jobless rate crept down.

The figures will help boost the chances the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming weeks.

Trump, running to retake the White House, claimed the report was "shocking" and showed that "Native-born Americans lost 1.3 million jobs while foreign-born Americans were able to take all of those jobs."

The Republican candidate has repeatedly tried to claim that "hordes" of foreigners are "invading" the United States.

During a Trump Tower address to the press, he said without proof, "Foreigners coming in illegally, largely illegally into our country, took the jobs of native-born Americans."

Trump then repeated unconfirmed claims that they are coming from jails and mental institutions in other countries.

Claimed that migrant crime is "far worse than anything we've ever experienced."

He then mentioned Aurora, Colorado. Unsubstantiated claims circulating on far-right social media have claimed that Venezuelan gangs have taken over parts of the city.

Local officials have called the claims false but that didn't stop Trump from amplifying the falsehood.

"They have taken over the place," he told the press. "They took over buildings and this is just the beginning. You haven't seen anything yet."

He then blamed the Biden administration for allowing what he claims is 20 million undocumented people into the country.