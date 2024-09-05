Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been saying that migrants are coming to the United States to take so-called "Black jobs" and now he claims they're going after another group's jobs.

During remarks on Thursday afternoon at the Economic Club of New York he claimed that "Hispanic American jobs are under massive threat from the invasion taking place at our border. They are taking the jobs of Hispanic Americans, African-Americans."

Trump claims it's happening but "no one talks about it."

He also said the real incomes for Hispanic men are down $3,600 a year.

Trump has often railed this summer against immigrants for taking what he calls "Black jobs," apparently indicating work just about anyone can get.

He hasn't detailed what specific jobs and professions he's referring to, but critics suspect he isn't talking about rocket scientists, molecular biologists, presidents or even real estate developers.

Trump even used the offensive phrase in his debate against President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race.