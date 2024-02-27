Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, received and opened the letter containing an unidentified white powder at his Florida home on Monday evening.

A hazmat team visited his home in Jupiter, Florida, with the spokesperson stating, "The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly."

A spokesperson for the former president's son confirmed the incident to NBC News.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, as reported by NBC, Trump Jr. expressed his frustration, noting that this incident marked "the second white powder substance envelope that's been mailed" to him. Regardless of political affiliations, he emphasized the unacceptability of such acts, stating, "It doesn't matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable."

This marks the second known incident where Trump Jr. received an envelope with suspicious white powder. In 2018, during his father's presidency, a similar incident occurred, leading to his then-wife Vanessa being rushed to the hospital. A man from Massachusetts was subsequently arrested and sentenced to probation for sending threatening letters with suspicious powder to various high-profile individuals, including Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. continues to actively participate in political events and is scheduled to appear at a major fundraiser for his father in Washington, D.C., next month alongside key Republican figures. The investigation into the recent security incident at his residence is ongoing, with authorities in Jupiter, Florida, conducting inquiries.

Efforts to enhance protection for public officials and their families have been underway, with President Joe Biden signing legislation in 2022 to provide security for the families of Supreme Court justices following an incident involving an armed man outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

Meanwhile, Manhattan prosecutors are seeking a gag order in Donald Trump's criminal case to prevent him from publicly disparaging potential witnesses and others involved in the trial. The case involves hush money payments and is scheduled for trial on March 25.