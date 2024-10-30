Donald Trump has already started claiming about "large scale" cheating in the presidential election.

On Wednesday morning he posted on his Truth Social account that "Pennsylvania is cheating" without showing any evidence that anything wrong is taking place with voting in the state.

He claimed it was taking place at "large scale levels rarely seen before" without elaborating.

Trump held a campaign rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening. He has made several stops in the critical swing state in recent weeks.

Polls show the race is nearly a dead heat in the state and voter turnout could decide who wins the state.

The former president has a long history of making voter fraud claims without providing evidence.

He has repeatedly claimed that he won the 2020 election and it was stolen by Democrats.

Trump has lost several court cases claiming to show fraud surrounding that election and faces a federal indictment claiming he tried to overturn legal election results.

Earlier this year he told a group of police union leaders to "watch for voter fraud."

"Watch for the voter fraud because we win without voter fraud," Trump insisted to the police group. "We win so easily. Hopefully, we're going to win anyway. But we want to keep it [fraudulent voting] down."

He added: "And you can keep it down just by watching because, believe it or not, they're afraid of that badge. They're afraid of you people. They're afraid of that more than anything else. They're afraid. So I hope you can watch."