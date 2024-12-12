As holiday shopping ramps up, so does the threat of delivery package scams. Scammers are increasingly impersonating major carriers like USPS, UPS, and FedEx through text messages and emails to trick consumers into revealing personal information.

The Growing Threat Of Scams

In 2023, Americans lost approximately $1.3 billion to scams, with fraudsters posing as government officials or tech support, according to FBI data. A recent report from Consumer Reports, Aspen Digital, and the Global Cyber Alliance reveals that one in five scam attempts started through text messages or messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage.

How To Spot Delivery Scams

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and other carriers are cautioning consumers to be wary of scams that aim to steal personal information. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, USPS will never contact a customer via text unless the customer initiates the request.

Scam Stats

Consumer Reports found that one in five American adults who encountered online scams ended up falling victim and losing money. In total, 46% of U.S. adults reported experiencing a scam or cyberattack, underscoring the growing threat of online fraud.

Phishing vs. Smishing: What's The Difference?

Phishing and smishing are types of cyberattacks that are intended to trick people into sharing sensitive personal or financial information.

In a phishing attack, the scammer sends an email that appears to come from a legitimate source, such as a bank, a tech company, or even a government agency. These emails often look very official, using logos, formatting, and language that mimics the trusted organization.

The message usually includes a sense of urgency, such as "your account has been compromised" or "immediate action required," to pressure the recipient into taking quick action.

Smishing is a similar type of attack but uses text messages (SMS) or phone calls as the medium for delivering the scam. The term "smishing" is a combination of "SMS" (Short Message Service) and "phishing," and it works in much the same way as email phishing, with the difference being that it targets mobile phone users.

Tips To Avoid Falling For Delivery Scams

To protect yourself from delivery scams, the Better Business Bureau offers the following advice:

Track your packages carefully: Always request tracking numbers and monitor shipping progress. Consider purchasing shipping insurance for added protection.

Be cautious of unexpected delivery alerts: Avoid clicking on links in texts, emails, or calls claiming you missed a delivery. Instead, visit the carrier's website directly or use the retailer's tracking tools.

Request a signature when ordering

Don't leave packages unattended: Consider using delivery company lockers or having packages sent to your workplace or a neighbor who will be home.

Inspect packages immediately: Upon arrival, open packages right away to check for damage or signs of tampering.

How To Report Spam Text Messages

If you receive a suspicious text message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by:

Copying the message and forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM).

Reporting the message through your messaging app as junk or spam.

Filing a report directly with the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Tracking Packages

To avoid falling victim to scams, sign up for legitimate tracking services with major carriers:

USPS: Use the USPS Informed Delivery service for package tracking.

FedEx: Sign up for FedEx Delivery Manager for tracking and delivery updates.

UPS: Register for UPS My Choice to manage and track deliveries.