John Schneider announced his wife, actress Alicia Allain, has died at the age of 53. The cause of death is not known.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star broke the tragic news on his Facebook page Thursday. He shared two photos – one in which Allain can be seen smiling and another a closeup of them holding each other's hand.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," the 62-year-old actor wrote. "Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions."

The actor requested his friends to share if they have any photos of the couple.

"If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below," he added. "Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

The comments section was flooded with condolence messages.

Pastor Greg Locke, founder of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, commented, "I love you dear friend. I'm so sorry. Our church is praying for you fervently." Schneider replied, "Thank you dear friend. She loved you."

Singer Jamie O'Neal wrote, "I'm so so sorry for your loss," while singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson said, "Very very sorry for your tremendous loss💔wishing you rest and eventually peace…..this pain is unfathomable I know….praying for you."

Many others, including singers Whey Jennings and Shane Owens, actress Ashley Bratcher and actor Steve Piper, also shared their condolences.

Schneider and Allain got married in 2019. Before marrying Allain, the actor was married to actress Elly Castle from 1993 to 2019. The former couple shares three kids - Chasen Joseph, Karis and Leah. The actor was also married to Miss America 1976 Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986.

On the work front, Allain first appeared in the action thriller "Caged Fear," which was released in 1991. She went on to work in movies like "Almost Hollywood" in 1994 and "Auto Focus" in 2002.

She was last seen in a comedy movie, "Tres Leches," which was helmed and penned by Schneider. The flick was dropped in August last year. Schneider will be next seen in "They Whisper" and "Stand on It!"