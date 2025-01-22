With TikTok currently banned from U.S. app stores, eBay sellers are cashing in by listing iPhones with the app pre-installed for thousands of dollars, targeting desperate users unable to download the app.

In response to concerns about national security, the U.S. government enacted a ban on TikTok, prohibiting its availability on Apple and Google app stores. This led to a frenzy among users, especially those who deleted the app or never downloaded it, USA Today reported.

Despite temporary extensions and ongoing negotiations for an American buyer, the app is still not available to be downloaded in the U.S.

Phones with TikTok installed have flooded eBay, with sellers asking prices from $500 to as much as $25,000. Listings for newer models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max emphasize the presence of TikTok, and some auctions reportedly received bids.

However, the majority of listings remain unsold, with many appearing to capitalize on panic and scarcity.

The timeline for TikTok's return to app stores depends on the resolution of legal and ownership issues. Meanwhile, desperate users will either pay exorbitant prices for phones with the app or wait for an official solution.

If TikTok secures a U.S. buyer or achieves compliance with government regulations, it will likely return to app stores.

Originally published on Latin Times