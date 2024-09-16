A Kentucky state senator was in critical but stable condition on Monday after accidentally driving his riding lawnmower into an empty pool.

State Sen. Johnnie L. Turner, 76, was hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The state police said the accident took place at around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Turner was apparently mowing his lawn when he went over the edge of the deep end of the drained pool, the Lexington Herald reported.

Senate President Robert Stivers gave an update on Monday afternoon. He said he had spoken to Turner's daughter who said he was improving but to "please keep him in your prayers."

Turner has served in the state senate since 2021 representing District 29. He had previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives.