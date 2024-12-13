A 70-year-old Long Island woman, Gladys Serrano, has been charged with practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her one-bedroom apartment in Hempstead, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Authorities allege Serrano performed dental procedures, including extractions, in her kitchen, charging at least one victim nearly $2,000 for removing five teeth in July. During a search of her apartment, police found a makeshift dental setup, including a patient chair near the sink, used dental tools, impression molds, and expired medication vials from Colombia and El Salvador.

"So unsanitary and so frightening for people who might have gone there," Donnelly said.

Prosecutors said the victim reported being given paper towels for excessive bleeding and told to rinse with salt water after the procedure. Serrano allegedly instructed the patient to return for follow-ups and proposed additional costly dental work.

Serrano, who is not licensed to practice dentistry in New York, pleaded not guilty and has been released with electronic monitoring. She faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

"She's a very nice lady," a neighbor, Myriam Kai, told WABC. "She has a degree in El Salvador. She's a great dentist."

"Most of the Latino people, they are afraid to go into the hospital because they don't have a paper or because it's more expensive," Kai continued. "I know how difficult it is for the people who don't have insurance to get the help they really need."

Donnelly urged those in need of affordable care to seek legal options at local hospitals and universities. Authorities are searching for additional victims and encourage them to come forward.

Serrano's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2025.