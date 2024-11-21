Elon Musk Admits He Was Wrong After Jeff Bezos Shows Up On X To Knock Down False Election Claim
"Nope. 100% not true," wrote the chairman of Amazon in response to the SpaceX founder
Elon Musk has corrected himself after falsely accusing fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of pre-election day conduct that Bezos himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny.
Posting from the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Musk stated that he had learned that Bezos predicted Vice President Kamala Harris would emerge victorious on election day, and that Bezos had further discouraged peers from investing in businesses owned by Musk.
"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," wrote Musk on Wednesday night.
Bezos responded to the post.
"Nope. 100% not true," wrote the chairman of Amazon.
A community note was also added to Musk's initial post, indicating that it contained an allegation Bezos denied.
Musk then responded, admitting his mistake.
"Well, then, I stand corrected," he replied.
Musk and Bezos have frequently been embroiled in public back-and-forths over the past couple of years. In 2022, Bezos took to X to comment on Musk's takeover of the app, then Twitter.
"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" he wrote in a post.
Musk was one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters throughout his campaign for the presidency leading up to the 2024 election, with his PAC giving the President-elect at least $200 million in total.
Bezos himself caused uproar when he ended the Washington Post tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate, reportedly thwarting the efforts of the newspaper he owns to support the Democratic Party.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Canada AI Project Hopes To Help Reverse Mass Insect Extinction
-
Aid Groups Express Horror At US Mines For Ukraine
-
As Trump Returns, China Seizes Chance For Climate Mantle
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food