Elon Musk has corrected himself after falsely accusing fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of pre-election day conduct that Bezos himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny.

Posting from the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Musk stated that he had learned that Bezos predicted Vice President Kamala Harris would emerge victorious on election day, and that Bezos had further discouraged peers from investing in businesses owned by Musk.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," wrote Musk on Wednesday night.

Update:



Bezos responded to the post.

"Nope. 100% not true," wrote the chairman of Amazon.

A community note was also added to Musk's initial post, indicating that it contained an allegation Bezos denied.

Musk then responded, admitting his mistake.

"Well, then, I stand corrected," he replied.

Musk and Bezos have frequently been embroiled in public back-and-forths over the past couple of years. In 2022, Bezos took to X to comment on Musk's takeover of the app, then Twitter.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" he wrote in a post.

Musk was one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters throughout his campaign for the presidency leading up to the 2024 election, with his PAC giving the President-elect at least $200 million in total.

Bezos himself caused uproar when he ended the Washington Post tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate, reportedly thwarting the efforts of the newspaper he owns to support the Democratic Party.

Originally published by Latin Times