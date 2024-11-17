"Saturday Night Live's" faux news cohost Colin Jost mocked wonky Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for being the first Cabinet nominee to survive a ravenous brain worm.

He also took a dig at Kennedy's infamous stand against vaccinations even as President-elect Donald Trump has nominated him to head Health and Human Services, despite RFK Jr.'s complete lack of any medical training.

Jost conceded that the former independent presidential candidate "doesn't have a lot of experience. But I say we give him a shot," he smirked.

Kennedy revealed in a 2012 divorce deposition that a worm ate part of his brain before it died and was discovered by doctors. "I have cognitive problems, clearly," Kennedy said in the deposition as a result of sharing his cranium with the hungry worm.

Kennedy wasn't the only Trump nominee to be flamed on "Weekend Update."

"Trump nominated Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the U.N. And then someone yelled, 'Now do a silly one,'" Jost said as a photo of former Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz popped up on a screen behind Jost.

Gaetz, who has been picked by Trump to be the nation's attorney general, has been investigated by the Justice Department for sex trafficking (no charges were filed). He quit the House last week after his top law man nomination, ending another probe by the House Ethics Committee also into allegations of sex trafficking involving a minor.

When Trump offered Gaetz the AG role, the former lawmaker "said the same thing he [says] when he sees a teenage girl: 'I'll do it,'" slammed Jost.

Gaetz was chosen, said Jost, when Trump remembered his "original pick was found dead in a jail cell," and flashed a photo of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Check it out here: