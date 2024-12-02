Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden for pardoning his son after a "Community Note" was added to an old tweet in which the president celebrated Donald Trump becoming a convicted criminal.

"No one is above the law," Biden wrote in an X post from May 31, 2024.

"By pardoning his son Hunter, not merely for a single crime, but for all actual or potential crimes he may or may not have created over an eleven years period, Joe Biden has made clear that some people are, in fact, above the law," the Community Note declared.

"Community Notes slays," Musk wrote, accompanying a screenshot of the post.

Community Notes slays pic.twitter.com/QNZfUIcNPl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2024

This month, Hunter Biden was set to be sentenced for two charges; one for the purchase of a gun and another for tax evasion. His father's "full and unconditional pardon," however, protects him from being charged for either crime and any other he may have committed over the past decade.

"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Biden said in his pardon announcement on Sunday.

His decision was met with bipartisan pushback.

"As a father, I get it. But as someone who wants people to believe in public service again, it's a setback," Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) wrote on X.

As a father, I get it. But as someone who wants people to believe in public service again, it’s a setback. https://t.co/JeiwVRFrSV — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) December 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called the president "a liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end" for the pardon.

Hunter Biden broke gun laws, he broke the FARA Act, and worst of all, he broke the Mann Act by sex trafficking women across the country.



This pardon is Joe Biden’s admission that Hunter is a criminal.



Biden tried to throw President Trump’s sons in jail, but he lets his son off… pic.twitter.com/QoV3lqfMFe — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 2, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times