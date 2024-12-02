Elon Musk Mocks Biden After Old Tweet Celebrating Trump Conviction Gets New 'Community Note' Over Hunter Pardon
Community Notes mocked Biden for tweeting "No one is above the law" in May.
Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden for pardoning his son after a "Community Note" was added to an old tweet in which the president celebrated Donald Trump becoming a convicted criminal.
"No one is above the law," Biden wrote in an X post from May 31, 2024.
"By pardoning his son Hunter, not merely for a single crime, but for all actual or potential crimes he may or may not have created over an eleven years period, Joe Biden has made clear that some people are, in fact, above the law," the Community Note declared.
"Community Notes slays," Musk wrote, accompanying a screenshot of the post.
This month, Hunter Biden was set to be sentenced for two charges; one for the purchase of a gun and another for tax evasion. His father's "full and unconditional pardon," however, protects him from being charged for either crime and any other he may have committed over the past decade.
"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Biden said in his pardon announcement on Sunday.
His decision was met with bipartisan pushback.
"As a father, I get it. But as someone who wants people to believe in public service again, it's a setback," Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called the president "a liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end" for the pardon.
