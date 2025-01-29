Elon Musk says he has been sleeping at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headquarters, according to a Wired exclusive.

President Donald Trump tapped Musk to lead the newly created agency, located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, to "maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

The world's wealthiest man is seemingly showing his commitment to the cost-cutting cause by spending his nights at the office, which is located just steps from the White House, Wired reported.

The tech entrepreneur was also overhead informing his fellow attendees at an exclusive dinner hosted by the Alfalfa Club last week that he was invited to spend the night in the Lincoln Bedroom in the White House, further proving how enmeshed he has become int he Trump administration.

Previously, Musk spent nights at both the Tesla and Twitter headquarters to lead by example while encouraging employees to work diligently.

"This is important because if the team thinks their leader is off somewhere having a good time, drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island, which I definitely could have been doing... since the team could see me sleeping on the floor during shift change, they knew I was there, and that made a huge difference, they gave it their all," Musk shared during an interview with Ron Baron in 2022.

Originally published on Latin Times