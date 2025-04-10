Elon Musk's DOGE Says Tax Dollars Went To 'Fake People Born In The Future'
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) late on Tuesday dropped some big news on X, alleging that thousands of "fake people born in the future" claimed a collective $69 million in benefits for unemployment insurance.
The DOGE, which reports directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, claimed that an initial survey of unemployment insurance claims since 2020 revealed some questionable information.
What Does the Data Say?
According to the DOGE, over 24,000 people over 115 years of age claimed a total of $59 million in benefits.
Also, there were allegedly 28,000 people aged between one and five who claimed a staggering $254 million in unemployment benefits.
Finally, the DOGE alleged that some 9,700 people "with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits."
There was one case wherein an American with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41,000 in benefits, as per the DOGE.
Musk, who leads the unofficial presidential department, re-shared the supposed data, saying American tax dollars "were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future."
X Users Challenge DOGE Claims
While some X users were quite frustrated with the information revealed by the DOGE, some began questioning why there have been no prosecutions so far.
One user especially challenged the tech titan to produce "the records on the 2154 date," and to prove that "it wasn't an entry error."
Another user said it could have been "a problem entering data," explaining that while there could indeed be some fraudulent activity around the system, "what you are seeing is just a general garbage in garbage out problem."
One user was particularly interested in more clarity regarding the DOGE's claims. "Did they claim the benefits or did they receive them?" the user asked.
Others were just plainly frustrated with the recent allegations, with many asking for their tax dollars back, and some called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin prosecuting the individuals in question.
Even before Tuesday's revelation, the Tesla CEO has been working to downsize the government departments, saying there were many federal workers who were doing nothing. Under his lead, the DOGE has been digging through various federal agencies, uncovering what it said was fraudulent activity.
Musk has also called the U.S. social security system a "Ponzi scheme." Through the DOGE, Musk has worked to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which has helped many underdeveloped and developing countries around the world over the years.
