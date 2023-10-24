KEY POINTS Grimes is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter

The singer and Elon Musk have two kids together

Grimes talked about being a fan of the K-Pop girl group aespa

This year, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter Grimes and K-Pop girl group aespa paired up for Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" series, where artists interview each other about life, music and everything in between.

In their interview, the "wildly original indie experimentalist" and aespa bonded over avatars, AI and the art of doing music videos. The pairing may seem random for some, but aside from both being in the music scene, one of them is a fan of the other.

Grimes has been a K-Pop lover for more than a decade. She's also a fan of aespa. When the girl group debuted during the pandemic, they made the most of remote living and introduced virtual counterparts of the girls, called the "æ" members.

Grimes reveals she started following aespa before their debuted because of the ‘æ’ letter in their name:



“I actually followed you guys before you debuted because I saw Aespa with the ‘æ’ letter (...) that I’m really obsessed with. It’s my son’s middle name.” pic.twitter.com/PkuEtMM3dm — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2023

Coincidentally, the letter "æ" was used in the names of two of Grimes' children. Grimes revealed that she started following aespa because of the letter "æ" in its name.

"I actually followed you guys before you debuted because I saw aespa with the æ letter – sort of like an ancient dramatic letter, or whatever – that I'm really obsessed with. It's my son's middle name," she explained.

Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – is an ex-girlfriend of the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk. They share a son and daughter named X Æ A-XII and Exa Dark Sideræl, respectively. Their daughter was born through a surrogate.

who’s doing it like aespa rn?!



having grimes gush over the universe aespa has built over the years AND the lyrics people typically poked fun at is so refreshing my god. grimes is such a cool and down to earth musician. honestly couldn’t have picked a better person to interview pic.twitter.com/4V8Tn4bw4n — 🌐 (@lunacosmix) October 24, 2023

Aside from the letter "æ" in aespa's name, Grimes shared that she's a fan of the metaverse the group has built over the years and its cyber-lyricism.

In particular, she shared that aespa's song "Girls" was beautiful. "I was just sort of reading translations of your lyrics preparing for this, and I was like, 'This is not normal pop lyrics.'" She revealed she liked the song "Easily," too.

Talking about the metaverse aespa started in the pandemic, Grimes said, "...I was always really impressed with a lot of stuff that was happening there."

how it started vs how it’s going! aespa x grimes finally happened pic.twitter.com/634yfomj3H — ‎‏ً (@wntrult) October 24, 2023

With the two artists' "Musicians on Musicians" interview, Grimes' 2021 dream of meeting aespa was fulfilled. When one fan asked if she knew aespa at the time, she replied, "I literally have been emailing their manager all the time. I love them."

In other news, Grimes shared that she has a bunch of stuff coming up that she's really excited about. "I have my album and an AI album, and I'm going to make them compete."

🌟 MYs에게 전달할 소식이 있어요! 🌟

우리와 함께 메가박스 코엑스에서 전세계 최초의 VR 콘서트인 ""링팝: 더 퍼스트 브이알콘서트 에스파""를 즐겨봐요. 🎤 10월에 만나요! 🚀



🌟 Exciting News for our Korea MYs! 🌟

Be the FIRST to experience a virtual front-row experience with us,… pic.twitter.com/uaTFSqqkth — aespa (@aespa_official) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, aespa's virtual reality concert, "LYNK-POP: The 1st VR Concert," will be screened at Megabox starting today, Wednesday.

It marks the South Korean movie theater chain's first-of-its-kind collaboration with VR concert platform AmazeVR and Studio Realive, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment.