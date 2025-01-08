Firefighters battling the Palisades fire in Los Angeles are encountering a critical challenge as hydrants in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood ran dry, hampering efforts to control the fast-moving blaze.

Firefighters reported water shortages over internal radio systems, with one reportedly saying "The hydrants are down," and another adding, "Water supply just dropped."

Developer Rick Caruso, who owns Palisades Village in the area, echoed these concerns, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

"The firefighters are there, and there's nothing they can do," he said. "We've got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. It should never happen."

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) acknowledged reports of diminished water flow but could not confirm the number of hydrants affected or the scope of the issue.

"This area is served by water tanks, and close coordination is underway to continue supplying the area," the DWP said in a statement. Crews were dispatched to address the situation and ensure water availability.

The exact cause of the hydrant failures remains unclear. Caruso, a former commissioner of the city's Board of Water and Power and a 2022 mayoral candidate, suggested the problem stemmed from aging reservoirs supplying the hydrants.

"This is a window into a systemic problem of the city — not only of mismanagement but our infrastructure is old," he said.

This issue is not unprecedented. In November, hydrant failures complicated efforts to combat the Mountain fire in Ventura County when inactive water pumps delayed the delivery of hillside water.

The Palisades fire has already destroyed homes and businesses, forcing about 45,000 residents to evacuate. The fire, which has burned nearly 3,000 acres, remains uncontained, with strong winds worsening the situation and hindering firefighting efforts.

Firefighters were battling a fast-moving blaze that erupted Tuesday morning along Piedra Morada Drive in Pacific Palisades.

By evening, the fire had scorched more than 2,900 acres, damaging homes and businesses while forcing thousands to flee. The blaze, which began around 10:30 a.m., forced some residents to abandon their cars along the roads in a desperate attempt to escape.

The Palisades fire devastated stretches of Pacific Coast Highway, leveling homes and iconic businesses. Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio, located between Malibu and Pacific Palisades, was engulfed in flames. Nearby, Wylie's Bait & Tackle was also destroyed.

The glow from the fire was visible as far away as Hollywood. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

