KEY POINTS ENHYPEN will have a world tour this summer

The group will perform at stadiums and arenas across different countries

The South Korea stop for "Fate" will be held in person and online

Enhypen will embark on an international tour this summer while promoting its latest mini album, "Dark Blood," with stops across different cities in the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

BeLift Lab announced on Weverse Wednesday that the seven-member group — composed of Heeseung, Sunoo, Sunghoon, Jake, Jay, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki — is scheduled to perform at international stadiums and arenas, starting with a back-to-back show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on July 29 and 30.

Titled "Fate," the first stop of the tour will be held in person and online since fans from anywhere in the world can tune in via live stream. The offline concert is priced at KRW 198,000 ($149.95) for VIP Seats and KRW 154,000 ($116.63) for general seating.

Meanwhile, a one-day pass for the live-stream concert costs KRW 59,400 ($44.9), and a two-day pass — only for those with Enhypen memberships on Weverse — costs KRW 110,000 ($83.32).

Following the South Korea stop, Enhypen will then jet off to Japan to perform a two-night-show in both the Kyocera Dome in Osaka and the infamous Tokyo Dome on Sept. 2 and 3, and Sept. 13 and 14, respectively.

During its first world tour "Manifesto: Day 1," the "Fever" hitmaker made its dome debut at Osaka's Kyocera Dome in January, which was one of the most successful highlights of the group's career as both show immediately sold out, filling all 80,000 seats.

The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in October at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, before the members head to different cities, including Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark and Chicago. Ticket-selling dates and prices have yet to be announced, so fans should wait for the next official update.

Interestingly, the announcement only covered the first few stops for "Fate." More locations will be announced at a later date.

Enhypen's second world tour comes after the successful release of the group's fourth mini album, "Dark Blood," which hit streaming platforms on May 22. It has since sold over 1.3 million copies within the first weeks of its release on South Korea's Hanteo, breaking the group's personal record of 1.2 million with "Manifesto: Day 1."

The group also dominated Japan's Oricon Daily album chart, ranking No. 1 after selling a total of 148,728 copies during its release date. The record also debuted at No. 1 on iTunes global and European song charts.

Check out the full tour list for Enhypen's "Fate" world tour below:

KOREA

July 29 to 30, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea, at KSPO Dome

JAPAN

Sept. 2 to 3, 2023 – Osaka, Japan, at Kyocera Dome

Sept. 13 to 14, 2023, – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

UNITED STATES

Oct. 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Dignity Health Sports Park

Oct. 10, 2023 – Glendale, California, at Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 13, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Oct. 14, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 18 to 19, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

Oct. 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center