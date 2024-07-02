New York-based self-made real estate tycoon and philanthropist Sir Gary Kong is expanding his beverage business, adding bottled water to his existing wine and beer brands. His newest premium product is WASA Water, an all-natural, fresh, and cool water coming from the pristine rivers and lakes of Wausau, Wisconsin.

WASA Water originates from the 5 finger lakes melting winter snow in Wausau, and it makes its way across carefully preserved natural areas into various bodies of water. Nature simply makes great water here, which is why the region hosts more than 300 local breweries that have operated in the area for over 150 years.

According to Sir Gary, he got the idea for WASA when he visited Wausau, where his beer is made. The reason why so many breweries are located in Wausau is that the water's purity makes it excellent for brewing beer. The quality of the water has a huge impact on the beer's taste and many other characteristics. Having seen how the quality of the water contributes to such excellent beer, Sir Gary realized the benefits of drinking it in its purest form.

After collecting the water from the best available sources, WASA completes the water's journey, purifying it five times while preserving its minerals and electrolytes. Nature meets technology at its best, bringing everyone an exceptionally purified hydration experience.

"It was during a visit to Wausau, Wisconsin where my beer is brewed when I instantly fell in love with the fresh-tasting water in the area," Sir Gary says. "I later learned that hundreds of beer bottlers felt the same way. Shortly after, an opportunity to produce bottled water presented itself, so I bought the factory next door and hired a team to build the bottling line. Soon, WASA will be available both online and on retail shelves across the US."

WASA will be available in 8oz, 12oz, 16.9oz & 1-liter bottles, and it will be one of the few bottled water brands that will be fully produced in the US. With sustainability becoming increasingly important in the beverage industry, WASA addresses environmental concerns such as packaging and sourcing by working closely with the Department of Agriculture to ensure WASA has all the necessary permits and meets all relevant standards.

True to Sir Gary's lifelong reputation as a philanthropist, WASA will join his other beverage brands, The 1 Wine and Classic New York Beer, in donating to and helping raise funds for various worthy causes.

From his humble beginnings in Fujian, China, Sir Gary made the bold decision to immigrate to the US to pursue the American Dream at age 16. Despite encountering significant challenges in learning the English language, he persevered. He worked his way up in the kitchens of several fine dining establishments in New York. From there, he entered the real estate arena and applied his numerical skills to purchase a single property each year to grow his portfolio. Having made it in life, Sir Gary sought to give back, establishing various philanthropic initiatives, including the Global Hero Foundation, which supports medical professionals and first responders.

"One of the most important things I've learned is to never give up on my dream of being successful in the US," he says. "My goal for WASA is for it to become one of the top 10 bottled water brands in the US within the next three years."