Another "Euphoria" star is possibly in trouble with the law.

Angus Cloud, who is best known for his role as Fezco in the award-winning HBO series, was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that took place in Marina del Rey, California, Tuesday, TMZ reported.

An unnamed witness told the outlet that the 24-year-old actor and an unidentified man were allegedly driving around the area in an SUV that hit the backside of a Toyota, and then took off into a nearby parking lot.

An unidentified woman in the Toyota allegedly suffered injuries such as bruising and redness to her legs and arms, the witness claimed.

After the rear-end collision, the witness — who knew the victims in the Toyota — tried to look for the SUV that they said Cloud and his companion were driving. But the witness claimed that the pair were no longer in the parking lot.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the actor is not an official suspect in the case but that he will be investigated for his possible involvement in the accident.

Police reportedly want to speak with Cloud to determine whether or not he was involved and/or responsible for the collision.

Hit-and-run can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony under the California Penal Code when a driver leaves the scene of an accident, without leaving identifying information, and someone other than the driver was injured or killed, according to Kann California Law Group.

If convicted of a misdemeanor, the punishment is a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000 and up to one year in county jail. If convicted of a felony, the driver could be sentenced to a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000 and 16 months to three years in state prison.

Cloud and his representatives have yet to release an official statement regarding the alleged incident.

Earlier this month, Cloud's "Euphoria" co-star Chloe Cherry — who plays Faye in the second season of the coming-of-age series — was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly being caught stealing a $28 blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania, back in December.

The 25-year-old OnlyFans model-turned-actress was charged on Jan. 23, according to court documents obtained by People.

According to Lancaster Online, which was the first to report the incident, police obtained surveillance footage showing that Cherry took a Moda International blouse into the dressing room and then left without the blouse.

A criminal complaint said that the item was allegedly not found in the dressing room after she left.

Cherry reportedly admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to a police officer, the complaint noted.

But a representative for the actress denied the charges, telling TMZ, "There was confusion over a blouse that wasn't properly charged to my client's credit card."

"In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity's name more than anything else," the representative added.

Cherry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.