Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was found with a hand-written manifesto in which he detailed the reasons for his actions. The document reportedly describes both his and his mother's chronic pain and slams UnitedHealthcare, saying the company is responsible for his actions.

Quoting a senior law enforcement official who saw the document, The New York Times reported that the manifesto contained phrases like "these parasites had it coming" and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

Mangione added that while UnitedHealthcare's market capitalization has grown throughout the years, life expectancy in the U.S. hasn't. He claimed that such companies "continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it."

"To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone," added the 26-year-old, who has already been charged with murder in New York.

He remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was apprehended by police at a local McDonald's. He was also charged in the state with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. He is expected to be extradited to New York.

Mangione had previously reviewed the Unabomber's manifesto, saying others should not immediately write it off. He said it would be easy to dismiss the document as the work of a "lunatic," but claimed that "it's simply impossible to ignore how prescient how many of his predictions of modern society turned out."

Mangione went on to add that while he agreed that the Unabomber was "rightfully imprisoned," he thought Kaczynski's actions were more akin to that of an "extreme political revolutionary."

Mangione appeared to have taken a lot of inspiration for the review from a comment posted at least a year ago in the Reddit channel r/Climate, after one user posted a side-by-side of the two to X.

Mangione quoted the post in his review, simply attributing the quote as "a take I found online."

"When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it's not terrorism, it's war and revolution," the Reddit post stated, which Mangione included in his review.