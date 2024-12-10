KEY POINTS NYPD Detectives Chief Joseph Kenny said the ghost gun may have been made 'on a 3D printer'

Parts of ghost guns can usually be obtained without going through background checks

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in Manhattan last week

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot last week while walking in midtown Manhattan, and authorities detained a "strong person of interest" in the case who had a "ghost gun."

Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday and was found to have been in possession of a gun and multiple counterfeit IDs.

The gun the 26-year-old had one that "had the capability of firing 9 mm round," authorities said. Mangione was also allegedly in possession of a suppressor, as per New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Kenny said the weapon "may have been made on a 3D printer," while an unnamed senior law enforcement official told NBC News that the gun found in Mangione's possession appeared to be similar to the weapon used in the Thompson shooting.

Mangione is now faced with multiple charges, including three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Thompson.

What Is A Ghost Gun?

A ghost gun is a type of firearm that is privately-made or assembled at home. Parts of the gun are bought online and usually, the parts can be obtained without the need for background checks.

Ghost guns also don't have serial numbers, making them untraceable, turning them into one of the fastest-growing gun safety problems in the United States.

The exact number of ghost guns in the country remains unknown since they can't be traced. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) revealed that from 2017 through 2023, there were 37,000 ghost guns recovered.

In 2022, the Justice Department announced a final rule in its crackdown on ghost guns that "bans the business of manufacturing the most accessible ghost guns, such as unserialized 'buy build shoot' kits that individuals can buy online or at a store without a background check."

The Aftermath of UnitedHealthcare CEO's Shooting

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying "we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint."

Back in Altoona, the McDonald's where Mangione was arrested has been inundated with 1-star reviews, with people accusing the location of allegedly being infested with rats.

Much mystery is shrouded around the reports that bullet casings discovered at the crime scene had the words "deny," "defend," and "depose," known as the "three Ds of insurance."

The motive for Thompson's shooting remains unclear.