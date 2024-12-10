Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO's Brian Thompson, comes from a wealthy Maryland family that has deep routes in the Baltimore area.

Nino Mangione, a Republican member of the Maryland House of Delegates, and a relative of the suspect, released a statement on X on behalf of the family.

Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news. - The Mangione Family

Mangione's family owns Turf Valley and Hayfields Country Club, as well as a Maryland radio station, WBAL-TV reports.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was apprehended at a McDonald's located in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee noticed that he resembled the suspect in the photos released by the New York Police Department.

Once law enforcement arrived, they searched Mangione and said they found a Maryland driver's license, a ghost gun similar to the one used to murder Thompson, multiple fake identification cards, and a United States passport.

He also had a three-page "manifesto" that criticized the healthcare industry, specifically prioritizing profits over care and named Thompson, the Independent reported.

One senior law enforcement officer shared that the document said, "These parasites had it coming," the BBC reported.

Mangione was charged with murder on Monday.

Mangione hails from a wealthy Maryland family. He's a graduate of the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania.

He was valedictorian of his 2016 high school class at the pricey private Gilman School in Baltimore.

The school's principal, Henry Smyth, wrote a letter to the local community that was obtained by WBAL-TV.

"We recently became aware that the person arrested in connection with the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO is a Gilman alumnus, Luigi Mangione, Class of 2016,'' Smyth said.

"We do not have any information other than what is being reported in the news. This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected."