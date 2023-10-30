KEY POINTS Bang Ye-dam is reportedly releasing his solo music in November

Ye-dam signed with a new agency as a solo artist in August

Ye-dam left YG Entertainment and TREASURE in November 2022

Former TREASURE member Bang Ye-dam is set to make a comeback in the K-Pop industry soon, but this time as a solo artist.

The 21-year-old South Korean artist revealed via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday KST that he will be releasing a mini-album along with a pre-release single in November. His new agency, GF Entertainment, also confirmed the news to local media outlets, saying, "Bang Yedam will release a pre-released song on November 10th and his first mini album on November 23rd."

This comes two months after Ye-dam took to his personal Instagram account to share that he has finally joined a new label. There, he thanked TREASURE makers — the fandom name of his former group — for the support they have given through the years, as well as his former label, YG Entertainment, for allowing him to grow into the artist he is now. At that time, the singer also hinted at active plans in the future and urged his supporters to "keep an eye out."

Speaking of his solo debut, Ye-dam told Pie Media TV, "The term 'Bang Yedam' as a solo artist is still awkward, and there is a lot of pressure to fill the stage alone. However, I am excited to be able to show my own stage, and I feel a sense of responsibility. I would appreciate it if you [looked] forward to my various appearances in the future."

Aside from being a talented singer, dancer and performer, Ye-Dam has a knack for songwriting and composing. Some of his self-composed songs include the TikTok viral hit "Darari" and "Born To Love You."

YG announced the artist's departure from the group in November 2022 following a six-month hiatus. His former bandmate, Mashiho, also ended his exclusive contract with the company to recover from an unnamed health condition. TREASURE has since been promoting as a 10-member-group, comprising Jihoon, Haruto, Yoshi, Hamada Asahi, Choi Hyun Suk, Junkyu, So Jung-hwan, Kim Doyoung, Yoon Jaehyuk, and Park Jeong Woo.

Fans could expect to hear Ye-dam's new music starting Nov.11 at 6 p.m. KST — the release of the pre-release single — but would have to wait until Nov.23 at 6 p.m. KST for the full mini-album.