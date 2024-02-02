KEY POINTS Weisselberg would have to admit he lied on the witness stand in Trump's recent civil fraud trial as part of the deal

He would also be required to admit he lied under oath while being interviewed by the New York Attorney General's office

This would be Weisselberg's second criminal conviction if he pleads guilty to the perjury charge

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is negotiating a deal with Manhattan prosecutors that would involve him pleading guilty to perjury.

Weisselberg, who spent nearly half a century working for the Trump Organization and was former President Trump's right-hand man for decades, would have to admit he lied on the stand in October 2023 in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The potential agreement would also reportedly require him to admit that he lied under oath while being interviewed by the New York Attorney General's office.

The allegations against Weisselberg arise from a lawsuit by the New York Attorney General accusing Trump, his children and his business associates of committing fraud by lying about the value of assets for personal gain.

This would be his second criminal conviction if Weisselberg pleads guilty to the perjury charge after agreeing with Manhattan prosecutors. In 2022, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges related to tax fraud and spent 100 days behind bars in New York City's Rikers Island jail.

If the ongoing negotiations succeed, it is unlikely to immediately affect Trump, who is challenging President Joe Biden in the race for the White House. Nevertheless, Weisselberg pleading guilty could prevent other witnesses in the former president's circle from lying on the stand, the New York Times reported.