At Fortune's Global Forum, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized some Republicans for what he described as a "weird sort of homoerotic fascination with Putin."

Johnson, who previously worked closely with President-elect Donald Trump, expressed concern that freedom and democracy are increasingly at risk, Fortune reported. The risk, according to Johnson, is partly due to advisors in Trump's circle who he claims admire the Russian leader.

"Some of these people think he's an all-around stand-up guy and they love his manly Christianity," Johnson remarked, dismissing the notion as "complete nonsense."

"He's a tyrant and a kleptocrat and a murderer," Johnson added.

Johnson accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of similar influence, saying there is a "lot of dangerous, poisonous, pernicious talk at the moment."

While Johnson acknowledged that Trump was "pretty tough" on Putin during his first term, he warned there is a "genuine risk" Trump might pursue a peace deal in Ukraine that would not align with "freedom and democracy."

"It would be a disaster for the world if Ukraine were to go down, " argued Johnson, urging Trump's advisors to strengthen support for Ukraine.

