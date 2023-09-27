KEY POINTS NewJeans members will show fans and spectators a new side as music artists

"League of Legends" confirmed that the girl group will sing its #Worlds2023 anthem via X

NewJeans fans called Bunnies are seated for the upcoming release of "GODS" on Oct. 4

"League of Legends" posted a short teaser for the "2023 League of Legends World Championship" anthem, featuring K-Pop girl group NewJeans.

The #Worlds2023 anthem titled "GODS," which is composed by Riot Games chief composer Sebastien Najand and Mako's Alex Seaver, will be sung by NewJeans, per reporter Kang Bo-ra of Single List.

"Collaborating with Riot Games was a fresh experience. It was fun to try new genres and sounds, and we are happy to present a song with the unique colors of NewJeans and 'League of Legends' through this collaboration," the girl group said.

Meanwhile, music project manager "Miss Fortrynn" of Riot Games Music said in a tweet that "GODS" was a major project for her to work on this year.

"I can finally say this... this song was a major major project for me to work on this year. It really takes a village, and it's been a blessing to be on this from the inception," she said.

"It's... so special. This partnership is 10/10! I can't wait for you to hear it (drops on my [birthday] PST)," she added.

i can finally say this... this song was a major major project for me to work on this year. it really takes a village and its been a blessing to be on this from the inception.



it's... so special. this partnership is 10/10! i cant wait for you to hear it (drops on my bday PST ✨) https://t.co/udG9rKoIgs — Riot Trynn ✨ (@RiotTrynn) September 26, 2023

"GODS" feat. NewJeans will be released next Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. KST.

With this new milestone in NewJeans' music career, the girl group will join "League of Legends"' world-class lineup of artists who participated in the world championships anthems such as American rapper and singer Lil Nas X and American pop rock band Imagine Dragons.

NewJeans, which is composed of members Haerin, Minji, Danielle, Hannie and Hyein, is popular for its R&B, moombahton, electropop and pop music genres.

With the announcement that the NewJeans members will sing the "2023 League of Legends World Championship" anthem, fans and spectators are excited to see and hear a new side of the K-Pop girl group.

"We know for sure [that] NewJeans hasn't done anything like this, and that makes it even more exciting because NewJeans ALWAYS DELIVERS," one fan tweeted.

"I feel like we're entering a new era, and I'm so here for it," said another fan; a third fan commented, "Jeanies and Bunnies keep on winning! I'm so curious how this sounds. We are seated!"

"My [worlds] are colliding. I'm so hyped!" tweeted a fan of both "League of Legends" and NewJeans, while another one quipped, "'League of Legends' gamers are not yet ready to be introduced to the gem that is NewJeans."

"A feast is coming soon for your ears and eyes," claimed another fan.