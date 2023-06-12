KEY POINTS EXO will release a new track titled "Let Me In" Monday

The pre-release track comes ahead of EXO's official comeback in July

EXO is scheduled to release its long-awaited new album "Exist" on July 10

SM Entertainment has announced that EXO will be releasing a new track ahead of its official July comeback.

The South Korea-based entertainment label gave fans — known as EXO-L — an update regarding the K-pop boy group's comeback activities, revealing that EXO is set to drop the song "Let Me In" Monday at 6 p.m. KST, according to Soompi.

EXO first performed the track during a special fan meeting event called "EXO Clock," which was held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on April 8 to 9. It will finally be released on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

"Let Me In" is a ballad that showcases the members' soothing vocals and conveys an emotional message that centers on the "desperate feeling of wanting to stay together even if it means falling deeper and deeper," per Soompi.

The pre-release track will be dropped nearly a month before EXO is scheduled to release its long-awaited new album, "Exist," which will include a total of nine tracks.

The group last released an album in 2021, when it dropped the special album "Don't Fight The Feeling." At the time, only members Xiumin, Baekhyun, Kai, D.O., Chanyeol and Sehun participated in the comeback. Suho and Chen served their mandatory military service in South Korea and were discharged in April 2022.

"Exist" will mark the group's first full-length album in nearly four years after 2019's "Obsession."

SM Entertainment recently announced the release date of the album via a statement to South Korean media outlets, saying: "EXO's 7th full-length album will be released on July 10. As they've worked hard preparing, the album-related promotions will proceed as planned, and the detailed schedule will be released soon."

Kai, however, will not be participating in the album's promotional activities, due to his military enlistment in early May. But his voice is expected to be heard on the album, according to AllKpop.

Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin are expected to promote with the other EXO members despite recently filing a lawsuit against their longtime label over alleged contract and payment issues. Both parties have expressed their commitment to proceeding with the comeback activities as scheduled.

Additionally, the group is gearing up to film a new reality TV show in their home country. They were recently spotted at the Gimpo International Airport, before jetting off to Busan.

While waiting for "Exist" to drop next month, check out the first teaser for the album below.