Millions of people struggle with various medical symptoms and are searching for viable solutions. Over-the-counter prescriptions have become a trusted source of relief, but many people are interested in exploring natural remedies. In a post-COVID world, society is branching away from pharmaceutical medicine and seeking support that may be less likely to cause side effects. Essential oils and other natural remedies emerge as a potential panacea for these issues due to their affordability.

The wellness market is a highly lucrative sector that has become popular worldwide. In 2022, the industry was worth $5.6 trillion globally and is poised to reach $8.47 trillion in value by 2027. According to a report by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, consumers are shifting their focus away from fads and embracing the science behind natural remedies. This trend toward research-backed remedies is positive considering many ingredients within fad health and wellness products have little research showcasing their validity. In the report, McKinsey cites research from over 5,000 consumers, detailing that efficacy and scientific credibility are the two most important criteria for buyers. Additionally, millennials and Gen Z are investing more in health and wellness compared to older generations, which demonstrates the market's capability to better provide innovative, in-demand products.

Justin Bosley, the founder of Evexia Science, is an advocate for creating products at the intersection of pharmaceutical and natural medicine. As a chemist and nutritional scientist, he has always enjoyed finding ways to reduce pain, irritation, and other symptoms in the body. His background in chemistry and nutrition was inspired by his father, who was also a chemist, and his mother who resonated with traditional Chinese medicine practices.

From these roots, Justin formed a unique view of wellness that doesn't discount either side of the spectrum. In his eyes, it's critical to equally leverage peer-reviewed scientific knowledge and age-old findings. Incorporating both of these methodologies enables his company to develop novel products that can greatly improve consumers' quality of life.

Justin provides his opinion on the importance of balancing holistic and pharmacological principles when producing wellness products. "People are very interested in trying new things that can improve their quality of life, but companies should remember the benefits of harnessing natural ingredients and the power of scientific research," he says. "This is a safer approach than following trends and it will also enable more people to find products that provide the maximum benefit. Evexia Science is championing this approach by embracing unique delivery methods, ingredients, and combinations of ingredients."

Justin founded Evexia Science, evexia meaning "wellness" in Greek, in 2021 to provide his personally developed formulas for people facing several uncomfortable symptoms. Justin was prompted to create natural products to alleviate his own health issues after other natural and conventional remedies failed.

During college, Justin developed gingivitis and took an alternative route to manage his condition. Instead of using an expensive alkalizing waterpik, as the hygienist recommended, Justin brushed his teeth with baking soda, a natural mineral that would alkalize his mouth and protect it from tooth-eating acids. He later added various research-backed essential oils with anti-microbial properties to improve its results. At his 6 month follow up the hygienist said his gingivitis was almost gone! Later, when faced with an IBS diagnosis, Justin took a similar approach and created a product to improve his gut health using a combination of herbal extracts that had scientifically validated synergistic effects.

Since making several of these natural products, Justin has perfected his strategy and released Bronchia Guard, Gut Reset, and The Honest Tooth. Bronchia Guard is formulated to relieve coughing, open the airways, and clear mucus. Since gut health deeply influences digestive and mental health, Gut Reset capsules are perfect for reducing bloating and improving bowel functioning, as well as improving mental clarity. Lastly, The Honest Tooth is an all-natural tooth powder that can be used to fight plaque, reduce surface stains, and strengthen enamel, more so than conventional toothpaste.

As society becomes more interested in proactively managing their health, the natural wellness market is expected to flourish. This sector can provide novel products that fill the gaps between conventional medicine while still utilizing scientific concepts. In this environment, companies like Evexia Science can have a significant impact on consumers. The company is hoping to expand its product catalog in the coming months. Overall, Justin wants to empower people to consider alternative products that may provide relief.