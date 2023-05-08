KEY POINTS Taylor Swift performed her entire three-hour set in Nashville Sunday amid the downpour

Fans praised Swift for her professionalism on social media

Swift announced the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" Friday

Taylor Swift performed her entire set during Sunday's "Eras Tour" concert in Nashville, Tennessee, despite an hours-long storm delay, and fans are praising the singer for her professionalism.

On the final day of Swift's three "Eras Tour" dates at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, downpour and lightning led the venue to issue a shelter-in-place warning to concertgoers an hour before the opening acts were set to hit the stage, according to Billboard.

"For those in Nissan Stadium, please proceed to the shelter areas as directed by staff. Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium," a statement issued via Twitter at around 5:40 p.m. local time read.

In a follow-up tweet, Nissan, an open-air stadium, asked Swifties for patience as they wait for the storm to pass before starting the show.

The 33-year-old Grammy singer was supposed to start her more than three-hour set at 7:50 p.m. after opening acts Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers' performances. However, by that time, the shelter-in-place advisory had still not been lifted.

Just a few minutes later, Swift gave an update on Twitter, sharing some photos from her concerts at the venue Friday and Saturday.

"Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos ['cause]... it's been WILD. I got to announce 'Speak Now (my version)' is coming on 7/7, got to perform 'Nothing New' with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebebridgers for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!! I just can't believe it. PS I know there's talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I'm ready to play, see you [soon]!!" Swift wrote.

Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee... it's been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform 'Nothing New' with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebe_bridgers for the first time, and... pic.twitter.com/zYANuNkM5x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2023

Finally, at around 9:50 p.m., fans were advised to immediately proceed to their seats, and 10 minutes later, the "Midnights" hitmaker kicked off the show with her iconic "It's been a long time coming" intro.

"We've been waiting for hours to play for you. You've been waiting for hours. The mutual love between us right now. You waiting and doing that for us is making me feel fantastic, Nashville," she told the more than 70,000 concertgoers. "It's officially a rain show."

Fans took to social media to post clips from the show afterward, and many users praised Swift for waiting out the storm and performing past midnight in the pouring rain.

Taylor Swift refused to cancel her final Nashville show and performed in the pouring rain after a four-hour lightning delay. pic.twitter.com/gqSaM5U7cv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2023

"She is a true professional ... [This] says it [all]. Music business is hard work!!" one user commented, while another said, "This is what we call an artist."

"A Taylor Swift concert at 1 a.m. is truly something that happened in our wildest dreams," a third user wrote.

Another commented, "On the floor in the rain... Best night of my life!"

"Nashville night 3; where we celebrated with 70,000 people as crazy as we were to hang through the whole show. Mad respect TS for performing!" a fifth user praised Swift.

Swift went on to perform songs spanning her musical eras and surprise fans with a performance of "Would've, Could've, Should've" alongside Aaron Dessner.

During Friday's show, she announced the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" — a re-recording of her 2010 album of the same name — which will be released on streaming platforms on July 7.

The pop superstar will next perform at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for three nights beginning May 12. Opening acts include Bridgers, Gayle and Adams.