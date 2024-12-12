The FBI faces mounting criticism as House Oversight Chairman James Comer declares its reputation is "in the commode," following Director Christopher Wray's resignation and the nomination of Kash Patel as his successor.

Wray's tenure as FBI director has been marred by controversies, including claims of politicization, investigative missteps, and erosion of public trust.

Polls indicate declining confidence in the bureau, fueled by high-profile failures such as unwarranted surveillance, mishandling of threats, and retaliation against whistleblowers, according to Just In The News.

These issues, coupled with a perceived weaponization of the agency, have led to bipartisan scrutiny and demands for reform.

"They politicized and weaponized the FBI to the tune that the American people don't trust the FBI," Comer said. "So if you're sitting on a jury and the FBI presents evidence to get the real criminal. You're sitting there thinking, Well, I don't believe anything the FBI says. That's what the average American thinks about the FBI right now."

On December 11, 2024, Wray announced his resignation, effective January 2025, paving the way for President-elect Donald Trump to appoint Patel as the new FBI director.

Lawmakers and former agents emphasize the need for immediate reforms to eliminate abuses, rebuild trust, and refocus the bureau on its core mission of protecting national security.

As Patel prepares to assume leadership, Congress is expected to intensify its oversight of the FBI, with hearings likely to scrutinize past failures and evaluate reform efforts.

Originally published by Latin Times