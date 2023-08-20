KEY POINTS FIFTY FIFTY was the recent subject on SBS' investigative program "Unanswered Questions"

The viral success of the girl group's hit song "Cupid" was discussed on the show

The "Unanswered Questions" episode revealed the original title and lyrics of "Cupid (Twin Version)"

Fourth-generation girl group FIFTY FIFTY, its hit song "Cupid," and its ongoing legal battle with its label Attrakt were the recent subjects of discussion among journalists on SBS' investigative program "Unanswered Questions."

During the show's latest episode featuring the four-member K-Pop girl group, consisting of Aran, Saena, Sio and Keena, the original title and lyrics of "Cupid" were revealed, per Koreaboo.

According to a copy of the lyrics shown on the program, the English version of the song, also known as "Cupid (Twin Version)," was originally titled "Cupid Is A H–."

Aside from that, two lines from the song, which read, "Now I'm crying in my room" and "Cupid is so dumb," were originally, "Now I'm crying in the club" and "Cupid is a h–."

The demo version of 'Cupid' by FIFTY FIFTY had a different name. pic.twitter.com/SGh975xo7h — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) August 19, 2023

With this revelation, fans shared their divided thoughts and reactions on which title and lyrics were better.

Some fans were glad and relieved that the original lyrics got changed. For them, the released lyrics were better and more appropriate.

"I'm glad they changed the 'crying in the club' line to 'crying in my room.' I feel like it fits way more," commented one fan, while another said, "[T]his is so crazy [because] without [the] two lyric changes, the song would be a skip."

"I tried to sing it in 'explicit' version, and all [I] can say is this is this... [I]'m thankful that they proceeded with the clean version," shared a third fan.

"Thank god they made it normal," tweeted a fourth fan.

Meanwhile, other fans hoped the demo version would also be released as "Cupid" (Explicit Version)."

"This needs to be released as 'Cupid' (Explicit Version)," tweeted one fan; another quipped, "What a missed opportunity to do the funniest thing ever."

"Cupid is a h– would've been iconic though," tweeted a third fan. A fourth fan stated, "[T]hey should've kept it with that title like THEY WERE RIGHT???"

FIFTY FIFTY released the new version of its chart-topping song, "Cupid" featuring American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, Friday amid the ongoing legal battle with its music label Attrakt.

The 50th Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul Central District Court in South Korea decided that FIFTY FIFTY members Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena must undergo mediation — an alternative dispute resolution, instead of going to court — along with its music label to solve their legal issues.

FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid" is one of the four K-Pop songs that made it to Rolling Stone's "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far," taking the 27th spot out of the 74 songs on the list.

It also charted on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200, proving its viral and global success.