The rates of emergency medical services (EMS) encounters for firearm injuries remained elevated throughout 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the fourth consecutive year, a recent CDC report said.

This data, collected from ambulance calls across 27 states and cited by CBS News, highlights a persistent challenge despite some initial post-pandemic improvements in firearm violence rates.

According to KRDO News, disparities were notable among racial and ethnic groups, with Black and Hispanic individuals experiencing elevated rates of firearm injuries through 2023, while rates for other demographics returned to pre-pandemic norms by the same year.

The CDC study linked higher firearm injury rates to counties facing severe housing problems, income inequality, and high unemployment rates, areas that saw the most significant increases compared to 2019. These findings underscore the impact of socioeconomic factors on community health outcomes.

Children and adolescents, particularly those aged 0-14, were identified in the CDC report as experiencing a pronounced increase in firearm injuries, with rates in 2023 exceeding those of 2019 by more than 1.5 times, as reported by CBS.

The report also noted higher rates of firearm injuries among males compared to females, with an increased rate among females since 2019, according to the CDC findings.

In response, the CDC emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive firearm injury prevention strategies at both state and community levels, advocating for initiatives focused on secure firearm storage and enhanced community safety measures.

These findings from the CDC provide critical insights into ongoing efforts to address firearm violence in the United States, guiding targeted interventions aimed at reducing disparities and improving public health outcomes nationwide.