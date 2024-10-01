Two Florida men were arrested after allegedly ransacking a strip mall 'Trump Store' during Hurricane Helene.

Police assigned to patrol the closed-down area of Madeira Beach where they spotted two men outside a collection of shops Friday evening, one night after Helene made landfall.

They found Lance Petrisevac, 57, and John Peters, 61, loitering despite the issued state of emergency, and in possession of various Trump-themed merchandise, styles which were carried by the retail shop.

The beachside 'Trump store' in the Tampa Bay area was "unsecured due to damages from the storm," according to the police affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Petrisevac was wearing a "Trump cowboy hat," which he claimed "washed up from the hurricane, and that's how they ended up in his possession."

Law enforcement described the other man, Peters, as "very intoxicated." He didn't speak to the officers but was in possession of a hat, two shirts, and a coffee mug from the allegedly burglarized 'Trump store.'

The men were charged with felony burglarizing an unoccupied structure and misdemeanor loitering and prowling. According to The Smoking Gun, they've been ordered by a judge to stay away from the Trump store.