Florida Men Loot 'Trump Store' During Hurricane, Make Off With Trump Cowboy Hats And Coffee Mugs: Police
One claimed the 'Trump cowboy hat' he wore had 'washed up from the hurricane.'
Two Florida men were arrested after allegedly ransacking a strip mall 'Trump Store' during Hurricane Helene.
Police assigned to patrol the closed-down area of Madeira Beach where they spotted two men outside a collection of shops Friday evening, one night after Helene made landfall.
They found Lance Petrisevac, 57, and John Peters, 61, loitering despite the issued state of emergency, and in possession of various Trump-themed merchandise, styles which were carried by the retail shop.
The beachside 'Trump store' in the Tampa Bay area was "unsecured due to damages from the storm," according to the police affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.
Petrisevac was wearing a "Trump cowboy hat," which he claimed "washed up from the hurricane, and that's how they ended up in his possession."
Law enforcement described the other man, Peters, as "very intoxicated." He didn't speak to the officers but was in possession of a hat, two shirts, and a coffee mug from the allegedly burglarized 'Trump store.'
The men were charged with felony burglarizing an unoccupied structure and misdemeanor loitering and prowling. According to The Smoking Gun, they've been ordered by a judge to stay away from the Trump store.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Progress On High Seas Treaty, But Change Still Far Off
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor
-
North Carolina Candidate Mark Robinson Hospitalized With Second-Degree Burns After Campaign Event
-
MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief